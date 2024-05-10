The Croatian Eurovision contestant’s home town organises live open-air broadcast on the main square

Podijeli :

JESSICA GOW / TT NEWS AGENCY / TT News Agency via AFP

The Eurosong 2024 final will take place in Sweden on Saturday. Croatia will be represented by the singer Baby Lasagna, who was born in the Istrian town of Umag, which will organise the live open-air broadcast on the main square.

The city administration, which is proud of Marko Purisic, whose stage name is Baby Lasagna, will install a huge LED screen to watch the live broadcast from Malmö.

Entertainment programmes by local singers will herald the broadcast of the final evening of this year’s Eurosong competition.

Open-air parties in other Croatian cities

In addition to Purisic’s hometown, open-air parties will also be organised in other Croatian cities on Saturday night to toast Baby Lasagna’s outstanding performance and possible victory.

According to foreign media, the betting odds are heavily in favour of a Croatian victory. “It would be that nation’s first win in 30 attempts, although Riva, a band from Croatia, triumphed in 1990 when their country was still part of Yugoslavia,” Billboard said.

Euronews wrote in a comment that “Croatia deserves to win this year”.

“‘Rim Tim Tagi Dim’ was written by Mr. Lasagna himself and is reminiscent of last year’s ‘Cha Cha Cha’ in the way it utilises the quintessential Eurovision aesthetic of pairing heavy metal instrumentation with folk trappings of the native country. It’s a head banging, foot stomping, sing-along nonsensical insta-classic,” according to the Euronews media outlet’s article headlined “Who will win Eurovision 2024? Here are Euronews Culture’s predictions”.