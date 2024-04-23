The Croatian Journalists’ Copyright Protection Association: Authors have the right to be named as such

Podijeli :

Pixabay / Ilustracija

The Croatian Journalists' Copyright Protection Association (DZNAP) warned on Tuesday against the practise of illegally distributing news content without naming the authors of this content.

On the occasion of World Book and Copyright Day, which is celebrated on 23 April, the association warns against pirating competitions such as news articles, photographs, radio and television recordings in violation of copyright.

Authors have the right to be named as the creators of their works, the association emphasises.

It points out that fines for piracy and copyright infringement range from 665 to 6650 euros.

World Book and Copyright Day, or World Book Day, is an annual event organised by UNESCO to promote reading, publishing and copyright.