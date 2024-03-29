The deadline for submitting slates for the parliamentary election is midnight on Good Friday

Podijeli :

Borna Filic/PIXSELL

The deadline for submitting lists of candidates for the Croatian parliamentary election on 17 April to the State Electoral Commission (DIP) is midnight on 29 March, i.e. today, Good Friday.

After President Zoran Milanovic announced his decision on 15 March to call the election to the new, 11th Croatian parliament on 17 April, the political parties and candidates had 14 days to submit their lists of candidates.

It is expected that several dozen political parties, coalitions and independents will submit their lists to the DIP on the last day for the submission of lists.

After this deadline, the DIP is expected to verify the validity of the candidate lists within the next 48 hours.

The DIP is expected to announce all valid candidate lists for each constituency on Saturday, although the deadline is not until midnight on Easter.

Once all valid nominations are published on the DIP website, the official part of the election campaign will begin.

The campaign will last until midnight on 15 April. After that, an election silence is in force until all the polling stations are closed

The election to the Croatian Parliament will be held on 16 and 17 April at Croatian diplomatic and consular missions abroad.

Referring to the Croatian Parliamentary Elections Act, the President’s Office declared that election day is a non-working day.

Members of the Croatian parliament are elected by direct and secret ballot. Their term of office lasts four years. MPs are elected on the basis of proportional representation and preferential voting.

The election of members of the Croatian Parliament takes place every four years. The President of the Republic calls the elections.

Croatian citizens aged 18 and over have the right to vote.

They elect 151 MPs: 14 MPs are elected from each of the ten constituencies. In addition to these 140 MPs, three MPs are elected by Croatian citizens living outside Croatia (the diaspora and Croats in Bosnia and Herzegovina), as well as eight MPs elected as representatives of ethnic minorities (a separate 12th constituency).

In the last parliamentary elections in July 2020, elections to parliament were organised in Croatian embassies and consulates in 42 countries worldwide.