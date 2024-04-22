The first session of Parliament to be convened 20 days after the publication of the final election results

Podijeli :

Luka Stanzl/PIXSELL

President Zoran Milanovic declared on Monday that he would convene a constituent session of the new parliament 20 days after the announcement of the final results of the parliamentary election held on 17 April.

“The Croatian constitution is very clear. The deadline is 20 days and I will not rush anyone. But when the deadline approaches, I must convene the first session of the Croatian parliament, regardless of the atmosphere,” Milanovic told the press after a meeting with the presidents of Slovenia, Italy, Hungary and Austria at the Brdo Pri Kranju estate in Slovenia on the occasion of the 20th anniversary of Slovenia’s accession to the European Union.

“If there are indications that this is possible earlier, the session will be convened earlier. But in any case, there is a timeframe that I must strictly adhere to,” said the President.

Milanovic said that the constitution could not be changed at will. “There is no room for alchemy and metaphysics here. These are very simple things,” he said.

The final results of the parliamentary election will be announced shortly by the State Electoral Commission after voting was repeated at two polling stations on Sunday.