The first unofficial results of the parliamentary election have been published

Hrvoje Jelavic/PIXSELL

At 22:00, after 53,79% of the polling stations had been processed, the State Electoral Commission (DIP) announced the unofficial results of the parliamentary election. According to the results, the centre-right HDZ party won 63 seats and the SDP-led left-liberal Rivers of Justice coalition 42.

They are followed by the right-wing Domovinski pokret with 13 seats, Most with 9, Mozemo with 8 Istrian Democratic Party (IDS) with 4 seats.

According to the current data, the coalition Fokus-Republika and NP Sjever each won two seats.