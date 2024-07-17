The number of holidaymakers in Croatia will soon reach 1 million

Podijeli :

N1

There are currently 930,000 travellers in Croatia. The number of arrivals is 5% higher and the number of overnight stays is 2% higher than in the same period last year.

The data was presented on Wednesday at a coordination meeting of the Croatian National Tourist Board (HTZ) and the HTZ office in Split-Dalmatia County in Split.

HTZ director Kristjan Stanicic said that the meeting centred on marketing and promotional activities until the end of this year.

As far as statistics are concerned, Stanicic said that the number of guests in Croatia will soon reach one million.

Stanicic said he was satisfied with the information presented at the meeting.

There are certain challenges, but it is always important to emphasise the synergy of the system of HTZ offices and branches and the private and public sectors in the efforts to overcome the challenges and keep Croatia as one of the most desirable and popular destinations in the Mediterranean, he said.

He appealed for common sense in price increases and added that any price increase should be accompanied by an improvement in service.