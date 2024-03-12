The Rijeka city administration will co-finance solar panels on family homes

Podijeli :

The Rijeka city administration has launched a call for applications for subsidies for the installation of solar panels on family homes. This is the first initiative of its kind in the city, Mayor Marko Filipovic said on Tuesday.

The grants totalling €50,000 will be used to co-finance the installation of solar panels with a capacity of up to 5 kilowatts and between 5 and 10 kilowatts.

Rijeka has also launched a project to install integrated solar panels on public buildings in cooperation with the regional energy agency REGEA for the north-west of Croatia, Filipovic said. He added that 21 public buildings in Rijeka, including primary schools, kindergartens and sports facilities, fulfil the criteria for the installation of solar energy systems.

The investment in this energy infrastructure amounts to around 1 million euros, with an installed capacity of 1,116 kilowatts.

The energy generated is used for the public facilities’ own requirements.

The City of Rijeka began its solar energy endeavours in 2011 with the installation of a 10 kW solar system on the city administration building. Subsequently, solar modules were installed on seven other public buildings, generating almost 900 megawatt hours of electricity to date.

Filipovic also said that the city administration had secured grants totalling almost €300,000 from the Environmental Protection and Energy Efficiency Fund for two urban greening projects. Over 2,500 shrubs and almost 400 new trees will be planted as part of these initiatives, which will contribute to the city’s efforts to improve the environment.