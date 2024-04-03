The Vienna police have published photos of the women with whom the missing girl from Serbia was seen

Podijeli :

Bečka policija

After examining the video that has appeared in the media and on social networks, the Vienna police have confirmed that it most likely shows the missing girl from Bor, Danka Ilic (2), who disappeared on Tuesday 26 March at around 13:45 in the settlement of Banjsko polje

“On 30 March 2024, a Serbian citizen living in Vienna reported that he had seen a child resembling the missing Danka at the tram stop,” the statement reads.

It goes on to say that the two women who can be seen on the video most likely knew that the man recognised the child because she resembles the girl who disappeared in Bor and that is why he filmed her.

He made the video available to the authorities in Serbia for further investigation, who then contacted the police in Austria because they were investigating the suspected abduction of a child.

The Vienna police then took over the case.

The police called on possible witnesses to come forward

After the relatives of the missing girl saw the video, it is assumed that it is most likely Danka Ilic from Serbia.

The Vienna police ordered the arrest of the suspects, but also the publication of their pictures in the media.

They called on all potential witnesses who know the women from the video and their whereabouts or the whereabouts of their child to contact the police.

Vienna police have released photos of two women suspected of being seen at a tram stop in central Vienna on 30 March, when they were recorded by a Serbian citizen living in Vienna who suspected the video showed missing two-year-old Danka Ilic.

Information about the missing girl can also be reported to the Croatian police on 01 3788 754 or 192.