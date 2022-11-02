Third session of Anti-Corruption Council on INA scheduled for Tuesday

Share:







Source: N1

Anti-Corruption Council president Nikola Grmoja of the Most party said Wednesday another session of the Council would be held next Tuesday to discuss corruption and plunder in the INA oil company, adding that members of the INA Supervisory Board would be interviewed at the session.

“After inviting members of the Management Board to the second session, we are now inviting members of the Steering Board to the third session, to be held on Tuesday. They most definitely have information about INA’s business and about possible corruption as well as about decisions that were made and were detrimental to Croatian citizens as they favour Hungarian interests and the interests of the Hungarian oil company MOL,” Grmoja said.

We are continuing to shed light on the very functioning of INA and the way the government and MOL have been treating INA as well as the corruption that is obviously happening and to which, we are confident, the government and MOL are turning a blind eye, Grmoja said, adding that all of this was helping Hungarian national interests.

He said the invitation to attend the third session was also sent to Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic, former Economy Minister Tomislav Coric and incumbent Economy Minister Davor Filipovic.

Testimonies at the first two sessions were given by Dragan Kovacevic, former JANAF management board president indicted by the anti-corruption office USKOK, and former INA management board member Davor Mayer.

Grmoja said their testimonies strongly incriminate Prime Minister Plenkovic and former minister Coric, indicating that their actions were in favour of Hungarian interests in INA.