Those walking in swimsuits in Split to be slapped with €150 fine

Source: Photo by Drazen Biljak on Unsplash / ilustracija

Locals and tourists are no longer able to walk in the streets of Split wearing only swimsuits after city authorities adopted a new bylaw which will see holidaymakers and locals hit with a fine for walking around the town shirtless or in their bikinis.

According to the new regulation, which entered into force on January 1, those found to be in breach of the rule will have to pay a €150 fine.

The same fine will be given to those caught drinking in public places while a fine for walking a dog without a leash is €66.36.

Dubrovnik introduced a similar regulation in 2020, namely fines for those walking in the old town of Dubrovnik in a swimsuit.

Now Split, one of the main tourist hubs on the Croatian coast, have followed suit. Signs have gone up around the town showing which attire is not appropriate on the town’s streets.