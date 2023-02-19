Thousands of masked participants at Rijeka Carnival international parade

Podijeli :

Source: Nel Pavletic/PIXSELL

The 40th Rijeka Carnival's International Carnival Parade began at noon on Sunday, with about 9,000 masked participants in more than 90 groups on 56 allegorical floats passing through the northern Adriatic port's centre.

The parade comprises masked groups from all parts of Croatia and 11 groups from Italy, Hungary, Montenegro, North Macedonia, India, and Malaysia.

The parade is led by Sandi and Maja Babin, Master and Queen of the Carnival, respectively, and Mayor Marko Filipovic, while at the back are men dressed in animal skins called Zvoncari.

After the parade, music and dancing events will be held at several locations in the city. The masked participants will return the keys to the city to the mayor and the Pust, a satirical puppet usually named after an unpopular politician or another unpopular figure, will be set on fire to pay for everything bad that happened in the past year.