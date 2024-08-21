Three dead in shooting at Sanski Most school, shooter in critical condition

Podijeli :

Hitna Pomoć Sanski Most - RTV SANA

A tragic crime shook Sanski Most on Wednesday morning. Three people were killed and one was critically injured. According to initial reports, the person currently fighting for his life is the suspected perpetrator of the crime.

The incident took place in a building shared by the mixed secondary school and the grammar school in the western Bosnian town of Sanski Most . Among the dead are the director of the Sanski Most secondary school, an English teacher and the school secretary. The shooter is said to be a caretaker at the school who tried to take his own life after the murders.

The suspect was taken to the University Clinical Centre of Republika Srpska (UKC RS), where medical experts are reporting on his condition. According to the UKC RS, the patient arrived at the Centre for Emergency Medicine with a gunshot wound to the chest. He is currently conscious and diagnostic procedures are being carried out, with surgery planned. The medical team stated that any further prognosis at this stage would be premature.

According to sources, the caretaker had ongoing disputes with the school administration and had previously complained of discrimination. Disciplinary proceedings were reportedly underway against him and this morning he allegedly took aim and shot at the members of the disciplinary committees dealing with his case. The suspect was also reportedly struggling with mental health issues.