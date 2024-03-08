Tihomir Kundid takes office as Chief of the General Staff of the Croatian Armed Forces

Podijeli :

Slavko Midzor/PIXSELL

Lieutenant General Tihomir Kundid took over from Admiral Robert Hranj as Chief of the General Staff of the Croatian Armed Forces on Friday and described the modernisation and equipment of the army as his top priority.

The change of command ceremony at the Ministry of Defence was attended by the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Zoran Milanovic, Defence Minister Ivan Anusic and outgoing Chief of the General Staff Robert Hranj, among others.

“My priorities are to strengthen the armed forces through modernisation and equipment as well as the development of new capabilities in line with new security threats. The combat readiness of the armed forces must be at a high level so that they can fulfil their tasks efficiently,” said Kundid.

He pointed out that the tasks of the armed forces are the defence of the national territory and the contribution to international peace and security.

“The units of the Croatian Armed Forces participate in various international operations, missions, tasks and activities under the leadership of the EU and NATO. In this sense, we must continue to make our contribution within our capabilities,” he said.

The new Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces spent most of his military career so far in the 2nd Guards Brigade “Gromovi”, where he was a platoon commander, commander of an infantry company, commander of a reconnaissance company, commander of an infantry battalion and commander of a motorised battalion. Since 2023 he has served as commander of the Croatian Army.

President Milanovic honours Admiral Hranj

Prior to the change of command ceremony, President Milanovic honoured the outgoing Chief of the General Staff of the Croatian Armed Forces, Robert Hranj, with the Grand Order of King Petar Kresimir IV for his contribution to the creation of the war strategy and military doctrine, as well as for outstanding achievements in leading and directing the armed forces.

“In the last four years we have done a lot of good, we could have done more, but that’s life, you can always do better. What we have not done, General Kundid will do. I call on everyone in the armed forces to support him. I am confident that he will successfully continue the modernisation of the armed forces,” said Hranj.

He highlighted the procurement of Bradley Fighting Vehicles and Black Hawk helicopters as the most important projects during his tenure and pointed out that the issue of personnel was a major challenge.

“The quality of officers and soldiers in the armed forces is still high. We must focus on maintaining this and look for a way to attract new generations of young and intelligent people,” he said.

The change of command ceremony was also attended by Ante Deur, envoy of the Speaker of the Parliament, members of the Military Ordinariate in Croatia, the Chairman of the Parliamentary Defence Committee, Franko Vidovic, and other guests, including former ministers of defence, former Chiefs of the General Staff of the Croatian Armed Forces, generals and diplomats.