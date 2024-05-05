Today is Orthodox Easter – the biggest Christian holiday

Podijeli :

Pexels

Apart from the Serbian church, the Resurrection of Christ is also celebrated on Sunday by the Russian, Greek, Bulgarian and Ethiopian churches, as well as many Inuit peoples in Alaska, as well as Orthodox believers in Egypt.

Today, Orthodox Christian believers celebrate the biggest and oldest Christian holiday – Easter, which is celebrated in memory of Christ’s resurrection, his victory over death and sin.

Easter should be celebrated in the first week of the full moon after the vernal equinox, but always after the Jewish Passover.

This holiday is not always on the same date, it can be 35 days apart, the earliest on April 4, and the latest on May 8 according to the Julian calendar. According to the Gregorian calendar, it is the period from March 22 to April 25.

Easter is celebrated for three days.

This holiday is associated with the custom of giving eggs. The egg is a symbol of the renewal of nature and life, which symbolizes Jesus’ exit from the grave and rebirth.

The first coloured egg is the keeper of the house and is usually red. The colour red symbolizes Jesus’ shed blood on Golgotha, but also the colour of resurrection.

It is kept until the next Easter and is given special importance.

Maria Magdalena gave a red egg to the Roman emperor Tiberius, who did not believe in Christ’s resurrection, and greeted him with the words “Christ is Risen”.

Today, it is customary for the Easter celebration to begin after the morning service, after which the faithful are greeted with the words “Christ is risen” and “Indeed He is risen”.