Tourism needs 60,000 workers, local seasonal workers hard to find

Pexels / ilustracija

Employers in tourism have never started looking for seasonal workers earlier than now or ever offered better conditions, and the result of emigration and long-term low pay in this sector is that more foreign workers than ever will be working on the Adriatic coast this summer, the Vecernji List daily said on Tuesday.

Last year, more than 95,000 foreign workers were employed in Croatia until September alone, approximately one-third of them in tourism, and this year these numbers can only be higher. A very good season is expected, with more visitors than last year, so even last year’s quota of 52,000 foreign workers will not be sufficient.

Last year there were 20,000 domestic and 32,000 foreign seasonal workers in the tourism sector. This year, however, according to estimates by the Croatian Tourism Association, 57,000 to 60,000 seasonal workers will be required.

It will be difficult to find them within the country, hence importing workers remains the only option for many. Bulgaria is a new market for seasonal workers, whose nationals have already worked in Greece, Spain, and Cyprus, but Croatia is closer to them and they understand the language.

Employers continue to seek workers from ex-Yugoslav countries, but more and more are arriving from Asian countries, especially from India. It is more difficult to get workers from Serbia because they are going to Austria, Germany, Sweden and even to Canada, Vecernji List reported.