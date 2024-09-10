Tourism results this year almost ideal, says minister

In the first eight months of 2023, Croatian tourism achieved almost-ideal results, with a 4% increase in arrivals and a 1% increase in nights year on year, and for the entire year, revenues from foreign tourists are expected to grow by 4% to €15.2 billion, Tourism Minister Tonči Glavina said on Monday.

At a presentation of tourism results up to the end of August, Glavina and the director of the Croatian National Tourist Board (HTZ), Kristjan Staničić, emphasised the strong performance of the pre-season and said they expect a good post-season as well.

The revenue projection for 2024, based on forecasts from the Croatian National Bank, may even exceed expectations, Glavina said, adding that the 4% increase in arrivals means 110,000 more tourists visited in the first eight months compared to last year, resulting in 16.8 million arrivals and 89.5 million nights, a 1% increase year-on-year.

Glavina said tourists spent significantly more, with 299.7 million fiscalised receipts issued, a 5% increase from last year, and total revenue surpassing €5.4 billion.

In August alone, 31.6 million nights were recorded, the same as in August 2023, while 4.9 million tourists visited, a 5% increase. Fiscal data show 54.6 million receipts issued, up by 3.9%, with revenue totaling €1.47 billion, a 9.2% increase compared to the first eight months of last year.

Transport data also indicated growth, particularly a 20% increase in air traffic.

Both Glavina and Staničić stressed the importance of this for the pre-season and long-distance markets, which saw substantial growth from the U.S., Australia, Canada, China, and South Korea.

Glavina said these figures aligned with policies and sustainability strategies aimed at balancing tourism’s contribution to the economy and the quality of life for local residents. With the upcoming tourism reform and new regulations giving local authorities more tools for sustainability, the aim is to avoid the issues of overtourism that sparked protests in some competing destinations, he added.

Accommodation and capacity growth

The minister said the new regulations would be adopted soon, and also mentioned accommodation occupancy rates, which in July and August were 87% for hotels, 78% for campsites, 62% for private accommodation, and 20% for non-commercial accommodation.

He said the number of available beds continues to rise, with 25,000 more beds added in private accommodation this year compared to last. He called this trend “hyperinflation of accommodation supply” and said that along with the increase in hospitality services, it could be a reason for dissatisfaction among some tourism operators.

The government is implementing measures to balance tourism and fiscal policies with spatial planning, including a new law requiring consent from building residents before categorising apartments for tourist rentals, Glavina said.

Regarding non-commercial registered accommodation, he said these are private vacation homes subject to flat-rate taxes. A new tax regulation will allow for better control, with local authorities setting taxes specific to each destination, he added.

The EU’s new regulation on short-term rentals, effective in May 2026, will further help regulate tourist accommodation, he said, adding that it will require booking platforms to share data with relevant authorities in real-time and ensure that only registered and categorised properties can be rented to tourists.

Glavina believes that monitoring financial flows, which has already begun, will benefit both the sustainability of Croatian tourism and improve housing affordability for citizens.

Staničić announced a campaign for early bookings for 2025, with increased investment in cooperation with airlines, currently at €4 million, to encourage earlier and longer flight seasons to Croatia.

He said Croatia remains a destination offering good value for money and that maintaining this reputation will require continued effort.