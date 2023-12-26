Town of Fuzine traditionally organises New Year’s party at noon

Podijeli :

N1 / Zoran Pehar

The traditional party to see off to the old year and welcome the new year will be held in the northern Croatian town of Fuzine at noon on December 31.

The end of the year will be marked by a shot from the cannon of the City Guard and the direct announcement of Santa Claus from Lapland via video link, the Municipality of Fuzine announced.

A children’s party with fireworks is organised for the youngest, and they can have fun in the Winter Garden of Santa Claus and elves, which hosts various activities, parties, games and workshops.