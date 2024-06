Podijeli :

N1 / DIP Screenshot / Ilustracija

The turnout for European elections in Croatia by noon on Sunday was 7.69%, with slightly more than 254,000 Croatians having gone to the polls by 11.30 am, the State Election Commission (DIP) said.

This is a lower turnout than five years ago, when Croatia was among the countries with the poorest turnout in Europe and when 9.93% of voters had gone to the polls by noon.