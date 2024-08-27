Two 18-year-olds charged in Zagreb for attacking foreign workers

Podijeli :

Sanjin Strukic/PIXSELL/Ilustracija

The Municipal Criminal State Attorney's Office in Zagreb confirmed on Tuesday that a case has been opened against two 18-year-olds following the attack on a foreign worker in the centre of Zagreb. It was also confirmed that the two have been remanded in custody.

The attack took place last week and the young men have been in custody since Saturday. The public prosecutor’s office has now published new details.

Humiliation and Insults

The public prosecutor’s office explains that the two 18-year-olds had agreed to attack two foreign nationals on the evening of 22 August. Their intention was to put them in a humiliating position because of their strong intolerance towards them.

It is believed that the 18-year-olds, together with a minor, attacked the foreign workers, beating them on the head and body with their hands and feet. In addition, the first suspect insulted the foreign worker because of his skin colour, while the minor took the phone away from him when he said he would call the police.

Denial of guilt

N1 reports that in their defence, the young men denied guilt and convinced investigators that the incident was accidental.

They claim they were drunk and accidentally touched each other on the shoulders as they walked past the foreign workers, after which the situation escalated.

They also deny any hatred towards foreigners or any intention to humiliate them.