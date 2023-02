Podijeli :

Ličko-senjska policija/Ilustracija

Two persons were killed in a mine clearance operation in the village of Canak in the Lika region on Thursday, the Lika-Senj County police reported.

One of the victims died instantly on the site of the explosion, while the other died on the way to a hospital.

The police received the information about the accident at 1.18 pm on Thursday.