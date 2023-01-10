Two opposition MPs call for raising tax threshold to help the self-employed

Podijeli :

Source: Pixabay/Ilustracija

MPs of the conservative populist opposition party Most ("The Bridge"), Nikola Grmoja and Zvonimir Troskot, said on Tuesday they would propose raising the threshold for paying VAT for small businesses and self-employed people from €39,000 to €60,000, "due to inflation and the introduction of the euro," which they say would make it easier for trades and crafts to cope with the economic situation.

Addressing a press conference in Parliament, Troskot said that his party is open to discussing a new threshold, but believes that when the current costs of living are taken into account on a monthly level and their trend over the past year, “the threshold it has proposed is reasonable for micro-enterprises to relieve their expenses.”

“We believe that €60,000 is a reasonable threshold for eligibility for VAT,” Troskot said, underlining that Bridge would continue to support micro and small entrepreneurs, and this, Troskot said, “is only the first step.”

Self-employed people who run their own businesses normally pay a flat rate income tax rate, so long as their yearly revenue does not exceed €39,000 in a calendar year. Once they go past that, they must pay 25 percent VAT.

Hina did not say whether Troskot and Grmoja presented any estimate as to how much would raising the threshold cost.