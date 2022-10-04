UEFA launches proceedings against Croatian football federation over unruly fans

Share:
UEFA has launched disciplinary proceedings against the Croatian Football Federation (HNS) over the conduct of some of the Croatian fans during a Croatia-Austria Nations League match in Vienna.
The proceedings were launched due to racist behavior, throwing of items and lighting of flares by some of the Croatian fans at the match at which Croatia beat Austria 3-1, confirming the first place in its group and thus securing its participation for the first time in the final competition of four national teams of the elite Nations League.
Along with Croatia, Italy, the Netherlands and Spain have made it to the Final Four tournament, to be held on 14-18 June 2023.