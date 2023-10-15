UEFA opens disciplinary proceedings against Croatia’s football regulatory body over discrimination

UEFA, European football's governing body, has opened disciplinary proceedings against the Croatian Football Federation (HNS) following the Croatia-Turkey EURO 2024 qualifying match, played at Opus Arena in Osijek on Thursday.
“Following the report by the match delegate, UEFA has initiated disciplinary proceedings over the use of pyrotechnics by Croatian fans in the 62nd and 78th minutes of the match,” the Croatian Football Association said on Saturday.
“Subsequently, after the FARE (Football Against Racism in Europe) report, disciplinary proceedings were initiated because of racism and discrimination. FARE did not have an observer at the match in Osijek, but received an external report on the incidents, which was supported by reports from the Croatian media about the singing of an Ustasha song and racist shouts by some of the Croatian fans,” the HNS said on its website.
