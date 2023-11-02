UEFA punishes HNS with partial stadium closure at Croatia-Armenia match

The UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body has punished the Croatian Football Federation (HNS) with a partial closure of a stadium and a fine for the conduct of some supporters during the Croatia-Turkey European Championship 2024 Qualifying match played in Osijek on 13 October, the HNS said on Wednesday.
Following a FARE report, UEFA instigated disciplinary proceedings against the HNS for discrimination and racism, and decided to fine the HNS €30,000 and to order the partial closure of the HNS stadium, consisting of at least 6,000 seats, during the next UEFA competition match it plays as host.
In doing so, the disciplinary body ordered the enforcement of a suspended disciplinary measure imposed by the UEFA Appeals Body on 2 October after an incident that occurred during a match against Latvia.
The HNS was also fined €1,000 for lighting of fireworks.
Following the FARE report, the HNS reiterated its condemnation of the unacceptable chanting of a smaller number of supporters and described the actions taken in that regard by the HNS, the Interior Ministry and the judiciary, saying they showed together that the HNS and the law-based state are firmly combating racism and discrimination.
UEFA accepted those arguments as mitigating circumstances, so the HNS avoided a complete stadium closure at the match Croatia will play against Armenia in Zagreb on 21 November.
Komentari ()Prikaži sve komentare