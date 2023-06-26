Unionist announces protest rally of striking judicial workers

Podijeli :

The SDLSN civil servants union's leader Iva Suskovic said on Monday that members of this union, who are currently on strike at courts and state attorneys' offices, would hold a protest rally in Zagreb on Friday.

Suskovic said that the protest march through the centre of Zagreb, set for Friday morning, would be held because there was no new offer from the justice ministry concerning the demand of the striking workers for a €400 pay rise.

The mood is such that the workers are ready to turn out for the protest march, she told Hina.

The industrial action of clerks at courts and state attorneys’ offices started on 5 June, and according to Suskovic, an estimated 5,000 workers are striking.

Last week, the justice ministry said that at 43 out of the 67 courts, fewer and fewer workers are continuing to strike.

Suskovic today also accused the government of showing no empathy and sensitivity for judicial workers.