Unionist: Sanitation workers agree with deal between union and Zagreb Holding

Source: N1/ilustracija

The president of the Cistoca Zagreb sanitation company trade union, Mirjana Kaltak, confirmed to the Croatian state news agency Hina on Wednesday that the Cistoca workers, who went on strike last week, agreed with the deal reached in the conciliation process by the union and the management of the Zagreb Holding utility company.

“Yes, the workers have agreed. Last night, after the agreement was signed… the workers’ representatives explained it to their colleagues, and the third and first shifts had no objections and were satisfied,” said Kaltak.

This agreement covers and fulfils most of the 11 demands that the municipal utility workers and Cistoca truck drivers made in order to end the illegal strike, which lasted from Monday to Thursday last week.

The strike initiated by Cistoca workers without the trade union ended after an agreement was reached between the workers’ representatives and Zagreb mayor Tomislav Tomasevic, who then offered them that six demands, which the management could not accept at that time, would be agreed upon within 30 days.

After the agreement reached in the conciliation process between unionists and the Zagreb Holding management, only two more demands remain – an increase in the wage index for utility workers to 1.80 and truck drivers to 2.40, as well as the payment of the supplement for difficult working conditions in the maximum amount.

“The wage supplement and wage index are an integral part of the job systematisation, under the signed agreement, it will be adopted by 28 February,” Kaltak said.