Unionist: Work on urgent judicial cases might be stopped

Podijeli :

N1, Ilustracija

Striking judicial employees are considering the possibility of stopping work on urgent cases as well, given that the strike for higher wages is in its 36th day without results, the president of the union of civil servants, Iva Suskovic, told Hina on Monday.

Shop stewards and coordinators will probably discuss that option this week, while complying with all legal obligations, she added.

Under the Labour Act, work related to the life, health and security of the population must be carried out during a strike, Suskovic said, adding that this will continue to be done, while what has been recognised as urgent but maybe is not would be stopped.

The lack of a response from the Justice Ministry is considerably complicating the situation and further developments, she said.

Suskovic noted that the strikers initially demanded a €400 pay rise but have lowered it to €320 or €340 following the government’s decision to raise the wages of all civil and public servants.