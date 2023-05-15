United Group joins United Nations Global Compact

Podijeli :

United Grupa

United Group B.V., the leading telecommunications and media operator in South-East Europe, announced that it has joined the United Nations Global Compact initiative. This is a voluntary leadership platform that promotes the development, implementation, and disclosure of responsible business practices worldwide.

With this announcement, United Group joins thousands of other companies around the world that are committed to taking responsible business action to create the world we all want. The UN Global Compact is a call to companies everywhere to align their operations and strategies with ten universally accepted principles in the areas of human rights, labor, environment, and anti-corruption, and to take action in support of UN goals and issues embodied in the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

“Time is of the essence, and at United Group we are committed to integrating responsible practices into all aspects of our business and working with our stakeholders to create a sustainable future for all. Our decision to join the UN Global Compact is a clear reflection of this dedication to responsible business practices. We are thrilled to work alongside other companies and stakeholders in this crucial initiative, and we are eager to contribute towards a positive change in the world”, said Victoriya Boklag, CEO of United Group.

Launched in 2000, the United Nations Global Compact is the world’s largest voluntary corporate sustainability initiative that brings together over 15,000 companies and 3,000 non-business signatories based in over 160 countries, and more than 70 local networks.