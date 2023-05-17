United Media brings Forbes to the Adriatic region

Podijeli :

United Media

United Media (UM), a leading media company in Southeast Europe and Forbes, signed a licencing agreement to launch Forbes editions in Serbia, Croatia, Slovenia, Montenegro and Bosnia & Herzegovina across multiple platforms including digital, audiovisual services, conferences and events, said UM in a press release.

As an extension of one of the most influential business media brands, new Forbes-licensed websites will be premier platforms to ignite conversations around some of the most influential leaders, managers, investors and entrepreneurs from Adriatic region who are driving change, transforming business and making a significant impact on the world, said the company.

“We are excited to engage with United Media to launch Forbes editions in the Adriatic region,” said Peter Hung of Forbes. “We’re committed to championing entrepreneurship around the world and adding editions in Serbia, Croatia, Slovenia, Montenegro and Bosnia & Herzegovina will further grow our presence in Europe.”

“It is a great honor and privilege for United Media to collaborate with such a large and respected company like Forbes. This exclusive agreement is in line with our strategic plan for expanding our business and developing new platforms for our users. The launch of the digital editions of Forbes in our region is a significant step forward in our mission to provide our readers with the latest news and information on business, finance, and other important topics. With this collaboration, we will be able to offer them access to Forbes’ unparalleled content and insights, and we are confident that this will be a game-changer in the digital media landscape in SEE”, said Aleksandra Subotic, CEO of United Media.

In connection with the license, five new Forbes Adria websites are planned to be launched by the end of the year. They will have access to Forbes’ global stories and will also feature local content. Forbes editions in Serbia, Croatia, B&H, Montenegro, and Slovenia will be led by experienced editors and journalists who will ensure that the content is unique, locally written, and tailored to the needs of the audiences. As the economy in Adriatic region continues to grow and evolve, new Forbes editions will be there to provide the latest news, analysis, and insights into the world of business, said the press release.

