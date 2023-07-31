United Media CEO calls on EU Ambassador to condemn violation of media freedom

Podijeli :

Zoran Lončarević

United Media CEO Aleksandra Subotic has written to the head of the European Union (EU) Delegation to Serbia, Emanuele Giaufret, informing him that, at an event that he attended, N1 and Nova journalists were physically prevented from posing questions. Noting that this was a serious incident and a direct violation of the Serbian Constitution, Subotic called on the EU Ambassador to condemn this violation of media freedom.

The EU delegation has not commented on this incident so far, even though it happened last week following the media presentation of the „Digital Europe“ program, in which Giaufret also participated.

After the official part of the conference, attended by Prime Minister Ana Brnabic, Serbian Government ministers, and representatives of the EU Delegation to Serbia, N1 and Nova journalists wanted to pose questions to the Serbian Government representatives but were physically prevented from doing so.

“This troubling event highlights the government’s disregard for journalists, media freedoms, and the democratic principles upon which every civilized society relies. Furthermore, it represents a direct violation of the Constitution of Serbia, specifically the rights guaranteed by it, including the freedom of opinion and expression. Such maltreatment of the media is absolutely unacceptable and must not go unpunished. We call upon the Government of Serbia to publicly explain who issued the order to prevent journalists from doing their job as well as the clear reaction of the EU Delegation representatives present at the event. As the EU ambassador in Serbia, I kindly ask if you could condemn this violation of media freedom,” Subotic said in the letter.

She called on all representatives of international journalistic associations, as well as European Commission and the European Parliament representatives, to respond and emphatically criticize such behavior.

“This incident represents a grave escalation compared to previous forms of pressure faced by journalists in Serbia on a daily basis. While they have been subject to neglect, labeling, and verbal attacks by the authorities before, this marks the first instance of them being physically obstructed from performing their duties,” said Aleksandra Subotic.