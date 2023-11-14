United Media launched five licensed Forbes websites in the Adriatic region

Podijeli :

Forbes

The latest information on business, innovation, and entrepreneurship, both in the country and the region, as well as worldwide, can be read from November 14th on five new digital editions of FORBES opened in the Adriatic region by United Media. The new licensed portals have been launched in Serbia, Croatia, Slovenia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Montenegro.

With over 105 years of history, FORBES is a global leader in business and economic news, and now it is available in local languages. The digital editions of FORBES will cover a wide range of topics, including business news, market analysis, interviews with industry leaders, entrepreneurs, and experts. Readers will also be introduced to globally popular FORBES lists.

FORBES is a renowned media brand whose mission is to drive systemic changes in business, culture, and society through the stories of successful individuals, entrepreneurs, and innovators. It is a brand that inspires, educates, and encourages action.

“Forbes is excited to have our partner United Media launch Forbes editions in Serbia, Croatia, Slovenia, Montenegro and Bosnia & Herzegovina,” said Peter Hung, President, Licensing & Branded Ventures, Forbes. “Launching these new global editions in the Adriatic region demonstrates Forbes’ unwavering commitment to advocate and champion global entrepreneurship and furthers our presence throughout Europe.”

“We are extremely proud of this partnership with FORBES and are thrilled to launch these five licensed editions. In the business world, the availability of relevant, accurate information and analysis is crucial for making good business decisions. FORBES is a long-standing brand, synonymous with trustworthiness, value, and prestige, and a brand that inspires. That’s why we are pleased to present new websites to the audience in the region that will provide them with exclusive insights and information about local and global business opportunities,” emphasized Aleksandra Subotic, CEO of United Media.

Through the partnership with FORBES, the company United Media, operating within the United Group, sets its position as a media leader in Southeast Europe. The company has more than 120 media outlets in its portfolio: 60 television stations, 40 portals, as well as radio stations and print editions. It operates in eight countries and employs 4,200 people.