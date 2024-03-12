Ursula von der Leyen: ‘We give the green light for Bosnia and Herzegovina’

Podijeli :

The President of the European Commission, Ursula van der Leyen, said that Bosnia and Herzegovina has made the most progress in recent years compared to the previous decade.

Von der Leyen listed the things Bosnia has done on its way to the EU and welcomed the efforts of the BiH authorities.

“The good news is that we will give the green light for the start of [EU accession] negotiations with Bosnia and Herzegovina,” said von der Leyen.

In the European Parliament, the Commission President listed all the laws and negotiations with Frontex that have been adopted by the BiH authorities and then said that Bosnia and Herzegovina must do even more on the road to the EU in the coming period.

“First of all, BiH is now aligned with our foreign and security policy. This is crucial in this tumultuous foreign political moment. They are also adopting important laws such as the Law on Prevention of Conflict of Interest. It was stuck for seven years. Now it has been adopted, as was the Law on Prevention of Money Laundering and Financing of Terrorism. Thirdly, the management of migration flows is improving. We have negotiations with Frontex and an agreement with Frontex that has only just begun. Fourth, the Ministry of Justice agreed that judgments of the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia be included in the person’s file. And we also have this steering committee that is finally functioning. Of course, even more progress needs to be made to really, really enter our Union. But we see that the state really wants to meet those criteria and that their citizens want to be part of our family. And now comes the good news. This is the reason why we will propose to the Council to open negotiations with BiH. So, without further a due, the message from the BiH side is clear. And that’s why our message about them must be clear. The future of Bosnia and Herzegovina is in our Union. Thank you and long live Europe,” concluded von der Leyen.

Following the European Commission’s recommendation to give the green light to Bosnia and Herzegovina to start negotiations, the General Affairs Council of the European Union, composed of the ministers responsible for European affairs, will discuss this on 19 March, followed by a summit of the European Council, composed of the Heads of State and Government of the European Union, which will take the final decision on this proposal.