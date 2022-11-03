US Navy’s aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush arrives in Split

Share:







Source: Luka Mladinić

The US Navy's nuclear-powered aircraft carrier George H.W. Bush (CVN-77) arrived in the waters off of the coastal city of Split on Thursday.

The USS George H.W. Bush sailed into Split’s waters after leading the NATO exercise Neptune Strike 2022, which engaged more than 80 planes, 14 ships and 6,000 troops from 24 NATO member states and partners, including Finland and Sweden.

The Croatian government gave the ship permission to sail in on 27 October.

The 333-metres-long Nimitz-class ship is one of the youngest US aircraft carriers and one of the largest warships in the world. It was built in 2009, can operate more than 20 years without refueling, accommodate a crew of 3,532 and carry 90 planes and helicopters.

Its home port is Naval Station Norfolk, Virginia.