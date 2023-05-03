US president nominates new ambassador to Croatia

Podijeli :

MARIO TAMA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/ GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP/ ILUSTRACIJA

US President Joe Biden has nominated Nathalie Rayes as Ambassador to Croatia, the White House said on its website.

“I am deeply honored to be nominated as Ambassador to the Republic of Croatia. I thank POTUS for the opportunity to serve my country. If confirmed, I will work to further strengthen our important relationship with the people and the government of Croatia,” Rayes said in a Twitter post.

Rayes currently serves as President and CEO of the Latino Victory initiative and a member of the Board of the United States Institute of Peace, and she also serves as Chair of the Hispanas Organized for Political Equality (HOPE).

She previously worked at the US Embassy in Cairo and she also served as Deputy Chief of Staff for Los Angeles Mayor James K. Hahn, where she managed the Office of Intergovernmental Relations, International Trade, Protocol and established Los Angeles’s first Office of Immigrant Affairs.

She is the author of numerous publications, has received many accolades throughout her career, and speaks fluent Spanish and conversational Arabic, the White House says.

The US Embassy in Croatia is currently headed by Chargé d’Affaires Mark Fleming.