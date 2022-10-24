US Speaker Pelosi thanks Croatia for using its war experience to support Ukraine

Share:







Source: Patrik Macek/PIXSELL

Nancy Pelosi, Speaker of the House of Representatives of the US Congress, on Monday thanked Croatia for using its war experience to support Ukraine, while her Croatian counterpart Gordan Jandrokovic said no effort would be spared to defeat Russia.

Speaking to reporters after meeting with Parliament Speaker Jandrokovic, Pelosi recalled having first visited Croatia in the 1990s, when, she said, she witnessed first-hand the courage of the Croat people and its suffering at the hands of its neighbour.

She added that she was grateful to Croatia for using that experience to support Ukraine.

Pelosi is the highest-ranking US official to visit Croatia since 2015, when Croatia was visited by then US Vice President Joe Biden. On Tuesday, she will attend the First Parliamentary Summit of the International Crimea Platform in Zagreb.

“We will do our best so that Ukraine wins this war and Russia is defeated,” Jandrokovic said ahead of the summit.

Croatia and the USA are friends, partners and allies and they share the same values – freedom, democracy, and human rights protection, said Jandrokovic.