US State Department greenlights potential sale of Black Hawk helicopters to Croatia

Igor Soban/PIXSELL

The U.S. State Department has approved the potential sale of Black Hawk Helicopters to Croatia for an estimated cost of $500 million, the Pentagon reported on Friday.

The press release said thatCroatia has requested to buy eight (8) UH-60M Black Hawk helicopters;

This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security of the United States by improving the security of a NATO Ally that continues to be an important force for political stability and economic progress in Europe.

The proposed sale will improve Croatia’s capability to deter current and future threats and support coalition operations as well as promote interoperability with the United States and other NATO forces. Croatia will have no difficulty absorbing this equipment into its armed forces,” the State Department said.