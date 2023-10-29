Valli cinema implementing €100k project within “Collaborate to Innovate” scheme

Podijeli :

The Valli cinema in the Istrian city of Pula is starting to implement an international project worth €100,000, based on the "Collaborate to Innovate" funding scheme.

Initiated by Europa Cinemas with the support of Creative Europe/MEDIA in 2021, COLLABORATE TO INNOVATE is a new flagship scheme which aims to reward outstanding innovative and collaborative projects implemented by Europa Cinemas Network members from the same country or at a European level.

The Playing Cinema project is an international partnership project of three cinemas: the Gaj cinema in the northern Croatian city of Varaždin, the Romuva cinema from the Lithuanian city of Kaunas, and the Valli cinema.

The project aims to enrich the programmes of those cinemas and involve their audiences.

The international cooperation of the three cinemas is based on plays and games, and the content will be adapted to audiences of different ages and affinities, the Valli cinema’s director, Nataša Šimunov, has said recently.