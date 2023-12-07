Vice Orsulic proposed for post of HEP acting CEO

Podijeli :

Marko Lukunic/PIXSELL

Construction Minister Branko Bacic, who also holds the post of Deputy Prime Minister, said after a government session on Thursday that Vice Orsulic had been proposed as the candidate for the post of acting CEO of the HEP power company.

Bacic said that until now Orsulic was a member of the HEP Management Board and that he was being appointed as acting HEP CEO in line with the relevant law.

“We are confident that the HEP Supervisory Board will accept the government’s proposal,” he said.

Orsulic will succeed Frane Barbaric, who was indicted by the Split Municipal Prosecutor’s Office for illegally building a villa on the island of Hvar, which he has said he will demolish at his own expense.