Viktor Lenac shipyard posts €10.5m in profit in first nine months of 2022

Source: N1/Ilustracija

Viktor Lenac's revenues in the first nine months of 2022 totalled HRK 488.5 million (€65m) and expenditures reached HRK 392.8 million (€52.4M), while net profit was HRK 78.4 million (€10.5m), the shipbuilding company, based in the municipality of Kostrena near Rijeka, has reported.

By comparison, in the first nine months of 2021, the shipyard’s revenues came to HRK 242.7 million, expenditures totalled HRK 215.4 million and profit reached HRK 22.3 million.

The company said in its financial report that this year was stable business-wise and that it worked at full capacity.

At the end of September 2022, there were 326 employees on the company’s payroll with an average monthly wage of HRK 9,402.

(€ 1 = HRK 7.5)