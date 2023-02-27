Volume of construction work in Croatia in December 2022 up 8.7% on the year

Podijeli :

Photo by C Dustin on Unsplash

The volume of construction work in Croatia in December 2022 increased by 8.7% compared with December 2021, while the volume of construction work in the whole of 2022 was 3.9% higher than in 2021, according to the national statistical office (DZS).

By comparison, the volume of construction in November 2022 was 5.7% higher than in the same month of the previous year.

In December 2022, compared with December 2021, the volume of construction work on buildings increased by 11.7% and on other structures by 3.9%.

Compared with November 2022, the volume of construction work was up by 1.9%. Work on buildings increased by 2.6% and on other structures by 2.3%.

In 2022, compared with 2021, the volume of construction work rose by 3.9%. Work on buildings increased by 5.7% and on other structures by 1.1%.