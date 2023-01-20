Volume of construction work in November 2022 up 5.7 pct

Podijeli :

Source: Photo by sol on Unsplash

The volume of construction work in November 2022 was 5.7percent higher than in the same month of 2021 and 1.3 percent up from October 2022, according to the preliminary data from the state statistics bueau released on Friday.

Year-on-year, the volume of construction work on buildings increased by 7.4 percent and on other structures by 3 percent, while month on month it was 0.2 percent higher on buildings and 1.1 percent higher on other structures.

In January-November 2022, the volume of construction work rose by 4 percent compared with the same period of 2021. The volume of construction work on buildings increased by 5.8 percent and on other structures by 1.4 percent.