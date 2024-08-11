Vucic accuses neighbouring countries of “hoping for a civil war in Serbia” after mass protest over lithium mining

Podijeli :

N1 Srbija

Speaking on Sunday following the mass protest against lithium mining in Serbia that took place in Belgrade the day before, President Aleksandar Vucic said that, while the protest mostly took place in a democratic atmosphere, the blockade of the railway station Prokop and the highway were examples of violence and that those involved were "terrorising the majority". He then accused regional countries, including Bosnia and Herzegovina and Croatia, of wanting a "civil war in Serbia" and said some protesters were paid by foreigners.

Vucic called the protest against lithium in his country an effort to destroy the economy. He praised the police for respecting the rights of citizens and carrying out an intervention without the use of force”, saying that this would not have been the case in any other country.

He then quoted the headlines of certain media from Bosnia and Herzegovina and Croatia, accusing them of „hoping for a civil war in Serbia“.

He then said that „when any normal person reads or listens to what is said in Pristina, Zagreb, Sarajevo and the official Podgorica, it is completely clear to them which side they should be on“, but that he does not understand why people living in Serbia want to „destroy the economy of the country they live in“.

He said the organisers of the protest declined invitations to meet with authorities and then accused the representatives of the associations involved of being “paid from the outside”.

He then said: „Do you really think that I am foolish and crazy to do something against my people? You think love this country more than I do?!”