Vucic approves initiative to reintroduce mandatory military service in Serbia

The President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vucic, said that he approved the reintroduction of mandatory military service, which was abolished in the country in 2011. If the Government adopts this decision, military service will last 75 days.

“I want to believe that the Government of Serbia will adopt that decision. I want to believe that you all understand how much we need a strong army, how much more we will have to buy weapons, to create them. It is not our desire to attack anyone. Nor will we do that. But our desire is to deter all those who are threatening us every day,” Vucic said at the ceremony for the promotion of 177 cadets of the Military Academy and the Medical Academy to the first officer ranks.

Vucic recently stated that the state is considering the introduction of military service lasting 60 plus 15 days, which would be mandatory for men, while women would still serve on a voluntary basis.

He mentioned the possibility of reintroducing mandatory military service at the beginning of 2021, which then divided the public and caused heated discussions in the country.