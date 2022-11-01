Vukovar residents visit war cemeteries to mark All Saints’ Day

Share:







Source: Emica Elvedji/PIXSELL

Many residents of Vukovar visited the eastern Croatian town's cemeteries since early morning on Tuesday to mark the All Saints' Day, especially the 1991-95 war memorial cemetery and the Ovcara mass grave site.

Many people have also been lighting candles and laying wreaths at the 938 white crosses symbolizing the victims exhumed from the New Vukovar Cemetery, which is near the Memorial Cemetery.

Vukovarians have also been visiting the Ovcara mass grave, where the remains of 200 soldiers and civilians were exhumed in 1996. After the fall of Vukovar in November 1991 to the besieging Yugoslav Army and Serb paramilitaries, they were taken from the city’s hospital to the Ovcara farm, 5 kilometers outside of town, where they were executed.

According to data collected by the Vukovar Franciscan Monastery, 2,717 soldiers and civilians were killed in the 1991 siege of Vukovar, with another 385 persons still unaccounted for. In memory of those killed and missing, delegations of Vukovar and Vukovar-Srijem County laid wreaths and lit candles at the Memorial Cemetery on Monday.