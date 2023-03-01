Water bill intends to encourage more use of tap water

Podijeli :

Andres Siimon on Unsplash / Ilustracija

The proposed bill on water for human consumption aims to encourage citizens to use tap water tap instead of water in plastic bottles, which will contribute to the reduction of waste, Health Ministry State Secretary Marija Bubas told the parliament while presenting the bill on Wednesday.

“The bill intends to encourage residents to use tap water, which could contribute to reducing the use of plastic, reducing plastic waste and greenhouse gas emissions and should have a positive impact on efforts to mitigate climate change,” Bubas said.

Over 9 in 10 Croats connected to public water supply system

About 92.7% of Croatian residents are connected to public water supplies, Bubas added. She explained that the bill should strengthen citizens’ confidence in the healthiness of water and the credibility of quality control results.

“Citizens will be informed about the state of water quality by the county public health institutes, while the supplier is obliged to provide citizens with verified and accurate information about all aspects of water health,” she said.

The bill also sets 2035 as the deadline to remove all lead pipes in the water supply system.

“Lead pipes are a problem, we are obliged to eliminate this problem by 2035. The bill imposes the obligation on contractors to comply with standards for materials that come into contact with water,” underscored Bubas.

Croatia is at the top in drinking water reserves

Arsen Bauk (SDP) welcomed the initiative to promote tap water but warned that the parliament itself isn’t following this recommendation, considering that lawmakers drink water from plastic bottles.

In addition to encouraging citizens, MP Marijana Petir (Independent) believes that hospitality establishments should also be encouraged to use tap water.

“Croatia is at the top in terms of drinking water reserves. We need to reduce the use of bottled water, but also encourage restauranteurs to use more tap water in their establishments,” said Petir.

In Slavonia for instance not everybody is connected to the public water supply system but bore wells in their own yards, warned Ruzica Vukovac (Club for a Fair Croatia).

“To what extent does the law guarantee all citizens safe water, when some mayors do not want to deal with this problem at all,” added Vukovac.

“In many villages, wells with quality spring water are decaying. Many of those wells could be used, but aren’t because people are leaving those villages,” MP Andreja Maric (SDP) said.

Miro Bulj (Most party), called for greater investments in quality controls of drinking water. “The law does not specify who will provide the funds, that is very important so that everything does not fall on local governments and local water supply systems, which are already overburdened,” said Bulj.

MPs said that the protection of water and water resources in Croatia should be provided for by the Constitution.