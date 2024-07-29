‘When the Light Breaks’ wins the Cinehill Propeller Award

Podijeli :

Cinehill Film Festival

"When the Light Breaks", a film by Icelandic filmmaker Rúnar Rúnarsson, has won the Cinehill Propeller, the main jury prize of the Cinehill International Film Festival, which ended on Sunday.

The Cinehill Shorts prize went to “Worker’s Wings” by Kosovan director Ilir Hasanaj for best short film.

The short film “Boléro” by Nans Laborde-Jourdàa received a special mention, while “As It Was” by Damian Kocur and Anastasiia Solonevych was selected as a candidate for the European Film Academy Award. The festival’s Academy Jury Prize went to the short film “Frater” by Valentin Guiod.

The festival’s honour awards were presented to the British director Julian Temple and the Serbian actor Bogdan Diklic. Temple was honoured for pushing the boundaries of cinematic expression, while Diklić received recognition for his 50-year career.

The Cinehill Festival took place for the second year in a row in Petehovac, a picnic area above Delnice. As part of the festival, which is the successor to the Motovun Film Festival, films are screened at several locations in Petehovac, including an open-air cinema, as well as in other locations in the Gorski Kotar region such as Delnice, Moravice and Lokve.