Worker in Zagreb reportedly injured in blast of bomblet left over from 1995

Neva Zganec/PIXSELL

A worker who was repairing the roof of a building in Zrinjevac Park in the centre of Zagreb sustained injuries at about 9 am on Thursday when apparently a cluster ammunition bomblet exploded, the local police told the Croatian state news agency Hina.

The explosion occurred on the rooftop of the building of the Croatian Academy of Sciences and Arts (HAZU) while several workers were removing some parts of the structure.

According to media, a bomblet of the cluster bombs which Serb rebels fired at Zagreb on 2 and 3 May 1995 was left over and exploded during today’s removal works.

The worker was admitted to hospital reportedly with injuries to his hand and fingers. Police investigation is under way.

In the shelling of Zagreb in May 1995, seven civilians were killed.