Workers from the Varteks textile factory protest in Varazdin

Workers at the Varteks textile factory held a protest rally in the main square of the north-western city of Varazdin on Friday, demanding their unpaid wages and the continuation of production.

The workers have been on strike for five days for an unpaid part of their wages for February and full wages for March.

“We have received information that the management has announced its resignation and that a loan is on the table to resume production and pay wages. We are only partially satisfied with this, as it is not enough to continue production and organise Varteks the way we want,” said trade unionist Tomislav Rajkovic.

He added that they want a strong Varteks with quality management to ensure that the company never gets into such a bad situation again.

“We want the company to be recapitalised with a much higher amount than is planned at the shareholders’ meeting on 21 May. We invite everyone who is interested in investing in Varteks to do so,” said Rajkovic.

Mayor Neven Bosilj also addressed the protesters, saying it was sad that in the 21st century workers have to fight for their wages through strikes.

“The city of Varazdin is firmly on the side of the workers of Varteks and not on the side of the owners, management or supervisory board. The city is even granting Varteks a loan of 550,000 euros because the company could go bankrupt, and that is the last thing the city administration wants to see,” said the mayor.

He called on the owners, the management, the supervisory board and the creditors to sit down and agree on the future of the company.

When asked by the press whether he had gained the impression during the talks with the owners that they were interested in continuing production, Bosilj said that he had the impression that the survival of the company and the continuation of production had never been their goal, but that they were interested in the real estate.