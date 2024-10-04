World Animal Day: Enforcement of regulations is still a problem

Podijeli :

On World Animal Day, the non-governmental organisation Animal Friends Croatia pointed out that the enforcement of animal protection regulations is still a problem, although it sees success in the fact that the abandonment of animals has become a criminal offence.

“In Croatia, the enforcement of animal protection regulations is still a problem. For example, only recently, thanks to our persistent reports and demands to act in accordance with the law, the Veterinary Inspectorate has denied permits for the illegal use of animals in circuses and log pulling competitions,” Luka Oman, president of the organisation, told Croatian news agency Hina.

Higher penalties for killing animals, ban on keeping animals for animal abusers

A major success, according to Oman, is that thanks to the organisation’s proposals, the abandonment of animals will be classified as a criminal offence from this year, which can be reported to the police and is punishable by a prison sentence.

The penalties for the offence of killing and torturing animals have been increased and animal abusers and killers can now be subject to a security measure banning them from keeping or acquiring animals.

Oman also highlighted problems with vets microchipping dogs directly from the street, although they are only allowed to chip dogs of known origin, while dogs of unknown origin should only be chipped by animal shelters.

The case of dogs and wolves kept for fighting by a psychiatrist in Split sums up the problem with animal shelters

Oman also mentioned the case of over 60 dogs and two wolves kept for dog fighting by a psychiatrist in Split and pointed out that the city of Split urgently needs to build a registered shelter for abandoned animals.

The NGO also pointed out that the number of land animals slaughtered annually worldwide exceeds 90 billion. They noted that this year’s three-day ZeGeVege festival, which took place over three days for the first time, once again offered a rich programme for tens of thousands of visitors.

World Animal Day has been celebrated every year on 4 October since 1925 on the initiative of German author Heinrich Zimmermann. Almost a hundred years ago, more than 5,000 people gathered to stand up for animal rights. The day also marks the feast of St Francis of Assisi, the famous saint and protector of animals who, it is said, was a vegetarian.

World Animal Day was officially proclaimed in 1931 at a congress of environmentalists in Florence to draw attention to the plight of endangered animal species.