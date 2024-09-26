World Contraception Day: Croatia at the bottom of European ranking

Podijeli :

Unsplash / Ilustracija

Croatia is at the bottom of a European ranking in terms of knowledge about contraceptives. The Centre for Education (CESI) declared on Thursday on the occasion of World Contraception Day that Croatia ranks 37th out of 47 European countries in terms of knowledge about and access to contraceptives this year.

CESI said the data was published in the European Contraception Policy Atlas, an annual publication of the European Parliamentary Forum on Sexual and Reproductive Rights.

It is disappointing that Croatia has dropped to 37th place with a score of 47.3%. This is particularly worrying when we consider that the country still had a score of 59.3% in 2020. Kosovo, North Macedonia, Serbia, Albania, Bulgaria and Romania fared better than Croatia. Of the EU countries, only Poland, Hungary, Cyprus and Slovakia have a worse score than Croatia, according to the NGO.

The alarming data coincides with a 2021 survey on the sexuality of young people, which shows that only about 40% of girls and 47% of young men use condoms during sex. The latest survey by the Association “Sofija” for the Protection and Promotion of Human Rights shows that the Internet and social networks are the most important source of information for 88% of young people, while only 55% cite doctors as a source of information.

Young people are learning about sexuality anyway, the only question is from whom and how

As part of its #Zastosutimo 3.0 (#WhyAreWeSilent 3.0) campaign, CESI warns that young people are learning about sexuality anyway, the only question is from whom and how.

In Croatian schools, the topic of sexuality and reproductive health is covered as part of a cross-curricular subject called “health”, but only in one lesson per year.

Topics such as gender stereotypes, equality, setting and respecting boundaries and respect for diversity are completely omitted, says the NGO.

No tangible progress in Zagreb, despite programme announcement

Considering that the Ministry of Science, Education and Youth supports the existing model of learning about sexuality and reproductive health, cities can play an important role in initiating positive change, CESI notes.

Although the Zagreb city authorities have announced a comprehensive sex education programme for primary and secondary schools, which should have been presented before the summer, there has been no tangible progress in this regard, which would include the formation of a competent task force as a first step, according to the NGO.